Kennedy announces $701,553 for health research projects in Monroe, New Orleans, Shreveport

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $701,553 in grants from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support health research projects in Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport.

“Medical research is key to providing good care to Louisianians who face health challenges every day, and this HHS funding will support research initiatives in north and south Louisiana,” said Kennedy.

HHS has awarded the following grants:

· $329,651 to the University of Louisiana in Monroe for cancer treatment research

· $304,000 to Tulane University in New Orleans for pharmacology, physiology and biological chemistry research

· $67,902 to Louisiana State University in Shreveport for heart and vascular diseases research