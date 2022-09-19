Kennedy calls on Garland to extend special counsel authority for Hunter Biden investigation

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today joined Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and 30 Republican colleagues in urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to extend special counsel protections and authorities to U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss to conduct the Hunter Biden investigation.

“As you know, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware—led by U.S. Attorney Weiss—has been investigating Hunter Biden. There is no way of knowing the entire scope of the investigation, but evidence seems to be mounting that Hunter Biden committed numerous federal crimes, including, but not limited to, tax fraud, money laundering, and foreign-lobbying violations,” the senators wrote.

“Given that the investigation involves the President’s son, we believe it is important to provide U.S. Attorney Weiss with special counsel authorities and protections to allow him to investigate an appropriate scope of potentially criminal conduct, avoid the appearance of impropriety, and provide additional assurances to the American people that the Hunter Biden investigation is free from political influence,” they continued.

“Given the politicization of the DOJ under your watch and the importance of avoiding any appearance of impropriety, the undersigned request that you provide U.S. Attorney Weiss the full protections and authorities of a special counsel. This is one important action that you can take that will go a long way in restoring faith in our governmental institutions,” concluded the lawmakers.

Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), John Thune (R-S.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), James Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Dan Sullivan (R-Ark.), Shelley Moore-Capito (R-W.Va.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) also signed the letter.