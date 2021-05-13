Kennedy introduces bill to expand concealed-carry rights for qualified police officers

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today introduced the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA) Reform Act, which would expand the concealed-carry rights of qualified law enforcement officers.

“America’s police officers protect communities when they’re on- and off-duty. The LEOSA Reform Act would make Louisianians safer by expanding concealed-carry rights for off-duty and retired cops in public places—so brave officers can protect and serve without unnecessary red tape,” said Kennedy.

The bill builds on the original LEOSA of 2004, which gives qualified officers, whether active, retired or no longer working in law enforcement, the right to carry concealed firearms in any U.S. state or territory, regardless of state or local laws. However, the original legislation contains numerous exceptions, including bans on concealed-carry rights on certain state, local and federal government property.

The LEOSA Reform Act will expand the original bill by allowing qualified officers to carry their concealed firearms in the following locations:

State, local and private property otherwise open to the public,
National parks, and
Certain federal public access facilities.
The bill would also allow qualified officers to carry magazines that are not prohibited by federal law and to carry their concealed firearms in gun-free school zones. It would also alleviate other undue burdens on concealed-carry rights.

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) have co-sponsored the LEOSA Reform Act.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

The LEOSA Reform Act has support from numerous law enforcement organizations, including:

  1. The Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI
  2. The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association
  3. The National Association of Police Organizations
  4. The Fraternal Order of Police
  5. The Association of Former Agents of the United States Secret Service
  6. The FBI Agents Association
  7. The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
  8. The Sergeants Benevolent Association of the New York City Police Department
  9. The National Sheriffs Association
  10. The Port Authority Retired Police Association of New York and New Jersey
  11. The San Francisco Veteran Police Officers Association
  12. The ATF Association
  13. The FBI National Academy Associates
  14. San Jose Police Officers Association
  15. Air Marshal Association
  16. Peace Officers Research Association of California
  17. Association of Federal Narcotics Agents
  18. USAF Police Alumni Association
  19. International Union of Police Associations
  20. Retired Police Association of the State of New York
  21. United States Marshals Service Association
  22. Association of Former New Jersey State Troopers
  23. Major Cities Chiefs Association
  24. The International Association of Chiefs of Police
  25. The National District Attorneys Association