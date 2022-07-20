Kennedy Qualifies to Run for Second Term as U.S. Senator for Louisiana

Today, Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) officially qualified to run for his second term as United States Senator for Louisiana.

“Under President Biden our country is experiencing the highest inflation in 40 years, gas prices have skyrocketed, and crime is up across the country. Louisianians know what’s at stake in this election, and that is why I am running again to be Louisiana’s U.S. Senator. I promise to always ensure the voices of the hardworking men and women in Louisiana are heard, and fight against the woke policies that are hurting the pocketbooks of all Americans,” said Sen. John Kennedy.

Sen. John Kennedy was named one of the 10 most effective Republican senators by the non-partisan Center for Effective Lawmaking at UVA and Vanderbilt and the number one most effective Republican senator in the areas of commerce, education, and trade.

Sen. Kennedy has had eight bills passed into law. No other first-term senator from Louisiana has had more bills signed into law than Sen. Kennedy. So far, in his campaign for U.S. Senator for Louisiana, Sen. Kennedy has raised a record-breaking $29 million.