Kennedy-supported bill to protect children from online predators passes Senate

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today applauded the Senate passage of the PROTECT our Children Act, which he cosponsored.

The legislation reauthorizes funding for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, which prosecutes child exploitation that happens online.

“Internet predators victimize children too often, and there’s more we can do to keep them safe. The PROTECT our Children Act would help law enforcement prosecute these criminals and prevent future crime, and I hope the House sends it to the president’s desk immediately,” said Kennedy.

“By providing the resources, officers, and technology law enforcement agencies need to counter the threat of cyber-crimes, we can build more barriers between predators and the victims they target. I applaud my colleagues for reauthorizing this task force that prevents the perpetrators of these heinous crimes from committing future abuse, and I urge the House to pass this legislation as soon as possible,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) also cosponsored the bill.