Kenneth Edward Ellard

Bossier City, LA – Services for Kenneth Edward Ellard will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Pentecostals of Bossier. Officiating will be Rev. Jerry Dean. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.

Kenneth Edward Ellard, 72, of Bossier City, LA passed from this life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Kenneth was born on February 2, 1947 in New Orleans, LA to Delores Jones and John D. Branch. He was adopted by Harold E. Ellard and Kathleen L. Ellard in Shreveport, LA. Kenneth joined the Navy on October 27, 1964 and served until December 15, 1967. He was a Communication Yeoman (CYN) on the U.S.S. Henrico (APA 45) during the Vietnam War.

Kenneth spent the last 42 years as a sales representative for fire and safety equipment and fire equipment. Kenneth had a passion for classic cars, family trips, his beloved children and adored grandchildren. Family was his joy in life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delores Jones and John D. Branch; his adoptive parents, Harold E. and Kathleen Ellard; son, Jeremy E. Ellard; sister, Sheran Delatte and brother, Terry Branch.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 39 years, Christine K. Ellard of Bossier City, LA, whom he shared many adventures with; son, Michael Ellard and wife, Connie of Papillion, NE; daughters, Ashley Polk and husband, Kenny, Courtney Ellard, Kelsey Ellard, all of Bossier City, LA and Stephanie Wherry and husband, Mike of Rudy, AR; sisters, Dianne Summers of Denham Springs, LA, Gail Jarvis and husband, John of Forney, TX, Barbara Riley of Forney, TX, Vicki Sutherland and husband, John of Terrell, TX, Dorothy Watts and husband, Mike of Lindale, TX, adopted sister, Martha Ellard of LA; brothers, Doyle Branch and wife, Martha of Leander, TX, Ernest Branch and wife, Julie of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Austin Ellard, Michaela Ellard, Kalan Ellard, Kenley Ellard-Sepeda, Tyler Wherry, Joshua Wherry, Lauren Wherry and his much admired cousin, Marshall Jones and wife, Helen of Carthage, TX.

Honoring Kenneth as pallbearers will be, Austin Ellard, Jonathan Brunson, Roy Darnell, Kalan Ellard, Kenny Pooser and Ron Thwing. Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Hill, Mike Jones, Stephen Gates, John Jarvis and Marshall Jones.