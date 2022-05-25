Kevin Gallagher, MD, Joins Hematology/Oncology Associates

Kevin Gallagher, MD, has joined Hematology/Oncology Associates, located at Willis-Knighton Cancer Center in
Shreveport. He is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and oncology by the American Board of Internal
Medicine.
As a hematologist/medical oncologist, Dr. Gallagher specializes in treatment of blood disorders such as anemia and rare
bone marrow diseases, and cancers such as lung, liver, stomach, pancreas, kidney, bladder and prostate, among others.
A Shreveport native, Dr. Gallagher received a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences at LSU in Baton Rouge before
returning to Shreveport where he earned his medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport School of
Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at LSU Health Shreveport, as well as a hematology/oncology
fellowship where he served as chief fellow.
Following his post graduate specialty training, he practiced several years in Monroe before accepting a position at
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, where he not only developed comprehensive treatment plans for his
patients but was active in clinical medical research related to hematology/oncology. He has coauthored many published
articles and presented research at national and international cancer meetings.
Dr. Gallagher prides himself on the communication he has with his patients. “My priority is ensuring their understanding
of the disease process as well as developing treatment options,” he said. He believes trust between doctor and patient is
paramount and respect should be mutual.
Hematology/Oncology Associates is part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. Other doctors in the practice are
Joyce Feagin, MD; Tyler Lash, MD; Maxwell “Chip” McDonald, MD; Prakash Peddi, MD, and Anil Veluvolou, MD.
Dr. Gallagher and his partners welcome new patients and accept most insurance plans.