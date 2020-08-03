Kevin Lawrence Cox

Kevin Lawrence Cox, also known as “Big K”, age 56, was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on July 22, 1964. He is the youngest of nine children. He went to be with our Lord on July 29, 2020, after a short illness.



Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Myrtice Cox. He is survived by his partner of 19 years Sandy Gibbs; two sons, Justin Cox and wife Crystalynn, and Jonathan Cox; five grandchildren; step-daughter, Tabby Black; and eight siblings, Sue Bell, Alvin Cox and wife Donna, Kenny Cox and wife Sherry, James Cox and wife Linda, Darla Mikle and husband Wayne, Joanie Cox, Doug Cox, and Steve Cox and wife Martha; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Kevin was a lifelong resident of Bossier Parish. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and loved hanging out with family and friends. He also loved watching sports, particularly LSU football. Kevin had an infectious laugh and loved and lived life to the fullest. To call Kevin the “life of the party” is an understatement. He has been described by many family friends as the funniest person they know.



Kevin has worked in residential and commercial plumbing for over 38 years. He was a Master Plumber and for the past several years held the position of Dispatcher at FitzGerald Contractors. Kevin will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and coworkers.



Visitation was held between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. The funeral service began at 1:00 PM. Interment followed at Rose-Neath Cemetery.

Honoring Kevin as pallbearers were Jack Harvill, Curry Baker, Josh Cox, Ronnie Howell, Robert Williams, Jimmy Nix, Kyle Cox, and Keith Cox.