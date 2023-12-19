KICK OFF 2024 OUTDOORS WITH A FIRST DAY HIKE AT LOUISIANA STATE PARKS

Louisiana State Parks invites you to begin 2024 on a healthy note by getting in your daily step count at your local state park in conjunction with America’s State Parks’ First Day Hikes project. The First Day Hikes project offers individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year connecting with the outdoors by taking a hike for health.

“Start the new year on the right foot with a First Day Hike at one of our Louisiana State Parks or Historic Sites. Hiking is a great way to get outside, connect with nature and get physically active,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

These events are part of a wider initiative of “First Day Hikes” held by state parks around the country. First Day Hikes began more than 30 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation state park in Massachusetts. Since 2012, all 50 states have participated. America’s State Parks hopes to make 2024 a record-breaking year as the annual event approaches major milestones, including inching closer to 1 million miles hiked and 500,000 participants in the program’s history.

Folks looking for a challenge will love the ranger-guided hike at Poverty Point World Heritage Site where participants will hike to the top of Mound A, explore the earth works and nature found in the park. Nature enthusiasts will enjoy the Sam Houston State Park hike led by Southwest Master Naturalist Barbara Morris.

For a full listing of events and to plan your First Day Hike in 2024, visit the Louisiana State Parks First Day Hikes event webpage. Share your hiking story on social media with #FirstDayHikes and #LAStateParks.

About America’s State Parks

America’s State Parks is an alliance of state park systems in all 50 states. The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) promotes and advocates for the state park systems across America in providing conservation and management of natural and cultural resources, quality outdoor recreation experiences, and connecting children and families to nature and the outdoors. With more than 9,817 park areas covering over 20 million acres of land, and visitation of nearly 9 million people annually, state parks are an integral part of protecting natural and cultural resources while providing guests amazing access to the outdoors. Learn more at stateparks.org.