KIDS TO PARK DAY AT POVERY POINT WORLD HERITAGE SITE

On Saturday, May 21, Poverty Point World Heritage Site is celebrating national Kids to Park Day. The day kicks off with a sock moccasin program at 10 a.m., when participants can create and decorate their own moccasins. Atlatl demonstrations will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. During the course of this demo, visitors will learn about the ancient art of spear throwing with a tool called an atlatl and get the chance to try it for themselves. Archaeologists will also be water-screening excavated soil for artifacts from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and visitors are welcome to get their hands dirty to learn about archaeology on site. All outdoor events will be weather permitting.

Visitors are welcome – and encouraged – to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the full day of activities. The site also offers a Junior Ranger program that can be completed to earn a Junior Ranger badge, and learn more about the site at your own pace.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE. The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and interpretive events. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 888-926-5292 toll free or 318-926-5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site Facebook page.