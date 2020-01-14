Kimberly Ann Tynes

Haughton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Kimberly Ann Tynes will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Reverend Scott O’Rear officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Kim loved all things music and was part of the Big Red Marching band for four years. Attending all those high school football games helped grow her love for the sport and she loved nothing better than sitting with her family and watching her team’s play. Kim also had a great love for God, family and friends, and movies. She was always ready for popping some popcorn and watching a movie with whichever loved one happened to be close by.

Her love for God showed through every day in her faith and her love of people. She never met a stranger and had a hug and a smile ready for everyone.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, James Vaughan and Harvey White, Sr. Kim is survived by her mother and father, Anita and Harvey White; sister, Kristina Sistrunk; brother-in-law, Brandon Sistrunk and niece, Piper Sistrunk; grandmothers, Mary Vaughan and Huey White and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Bruce White, Mark Vaughan, Brandon Sistrunk, Lynn LaGars, Dan Garvan and Alan Ferguson.

The family would like to thank all those who lifted Kim up with prayers and support. A special thanks to Willis Knighton Cancer Center for all the love they showed along with her neurosurgeon, who is an angel, Dr. Christina Notarriani.

Memorial donations may be made online at www.cancercare.org Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com