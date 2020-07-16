Kimmie Smith selected State Principal of the Year finalist

People from around the state are sitting up and taking notice of Kimmie Smith, a 27-year Bossier Parish educator who is one of only nine people in Louisiana selected as a 2021 Principal of the Year Finalist. The virtual announcement was made recently by the Louisiana Department of Education.



Smith, who is a proud product of Bossier Schools, served as principal of Legacy Elementary before being named Supervisor of PreK-2 over the summer. A passionate and dedicated leader, Smith began her career as an elementary teacher, then moved into the positions of counselor and assistant principal before assuming the role as principal of Legacy. She has received many accolades throughout her career, including 1998 Louisiana Teacher of the Year Finalist, making her selection as 2021 Louisiana Principal of the Year Finalist icing on the cake.



“Being ​selected as a Finalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year among so many amazing school leaders is truly humbling,” Smith said. “I am proud to represent our Bossier Schools family and educators across our great state for the work we do each day for Louisiana’s greatest resource — our children.”



Each year, school systems throughout Louisiana submit nominations for Teacher and Principal of the Year. A state team then narrows the field to only nine Teacher and nine Principal of the Year Finalists, who will compete at the overall state level.



“These 18 educators represent the very best in Louisiana and are all deserving of our state’s top honor for teachers,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re in uncharted waters in education, but one thing that remains constant is the life-changing impact a high-quality teacher has on a child.”



During Smith’s tenure as principal, Legacy Elementary consistently earned an “A” rating and was also recognized as a “Top Gains” and “Equity” honoree by the Louisiana Department of Education. Most recently, Legacy became the district’s first Certified Energy Bus School in recognition of its positive school culture. Inspired by a sincere desire to make a difference, Smith is devoted to her community and the students she serves.



Smith will be honored at the 14th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Symposium and Celebration, which will be held virtually this year. The event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.