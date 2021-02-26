Kingston Elementary Recognized Nationally for Continued Success

It is an especially great day to be a Kingston Elementary Cub. The school received exciting
news from Solution Tree that it has maintained its credentials for 2021 as a Model
Professional Learning Community (PLC).
First recognized in February 2020 as the only elementary school in Louisiana to attain this
status, Kingston is being recognized for sustaining a high level of student success, an honor
made even more significant given the disruptions posed by COVID-19.
Being named a Model PLC is not a permanent recognition. Each year, schools must prove
continuous improvement of student achievement and demonstrate it with the collection of
standardized test data in order to maintain the distinction of being a Model PLC school.
“Sustaining this level of success takes a tremendous amount of hard work, dedication and
tenacity, and it was made even more difficult by school being shut down last spring due to
COVID,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “Kingston Elementary is to be
commended for this significant achievement. We could not be prouder of their efforts.”