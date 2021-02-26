Kingston Elementary Recognized Nationally for Continued Success

It is an especially great day to be a Kingston Elementary Cub. The school received exciting

news from Solution Tree that it has maintained its credentials for 2021 as a Model

Professional Learning Community (PLC).



First recognized in February 2020 as the only elementary school in Louisiana to attain this

status, Kingston is being recognized for sustaining a high level of student success, an honor

made even more significant given the disruptions posed by COVID-19.



Being named a Model PLC is not a permanent recognition. Each year, schools must prove

continuous improvement of student achievement and demonstrate it with the collection of

standardized test data in order to maintain the distinction of being a Model PLC school.



“Sustaining this level of success takes a tremendous amount of hard work, dedication and

tenacity, and it was made even more difficult by school being shut down last spring due to

COVID,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “Kingston Elementary is to be

commended for this significant achievement. We could not be prouder of their efforts.”