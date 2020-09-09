Bossier Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting event for Kingston Market in Benton

From Staff Reports

On Wednesday afternoon September 9, 2020, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event at the new Kingston Market located at 5604 Louisiana Highway 3 in Benton, Louisiana.

This is a new Hispanic owned neighborhood market located in the old Fred’s store at the corner of Kingston Road and Louisiana Highway 3.

The neighborhood market features a butcher market, deli and restaurant along with the normal groceries and supplies.

Kingston Market can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/kingstonmarketbenton/

Photos By: Christopher Sepeda, Bossier Press Tribune









