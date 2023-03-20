Kingston Neighborhood Market is closing

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



Kingston Neighborhood Market, which opened in August 2020, is closing at the End of the Month.



In a Facebook post last week, the store announced a closing sale.



“Attention shoppers! Kingston Neighborhood Market is having a closing sale with an incredible 20% discount storewide. This is your chance to get what you need at a much lower price! From cleaning products, soft drinks and more, we have everything you need for your home. But don’t wait too long, this discount will only be available for a limited time! Come and take advantage of clearance prices at Kingston Neighborhood Market.”



The market features a butcher market, deli and restaurant along with the normal groceries and supplies.



The Kingston Neighborhood Market is located at 5604 LA-3, Benton, LA 71006.