Kingston Park Fencing

Posts are set and chain link fencing is going up on a park site on the west side of

Fairburn Ave. off Kingston Rd. near Kingston Elementary School.



A two-acre addition to the parish’s park system will include a playground and open

grass area, walking track, pavilions and a rest room. Located just south of Kingston

Elementary, the new park will provide recreational activities for subdivisions along

Kingston Rd.



Funding for the park, which could be completed by early 2025, comes from a

$25,000 Treasury grant.