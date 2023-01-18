Kingston Park Fencing

Posts are set and chain link fencing is going up on a park site on the west side of
Fairburn Ave. off Kingston Rd. near Kingston Elementary School.
A two-acre addition to the parish’s park system will include a playground and open
grass area, walking track, pavilions and a rest room. Located just south of Kingston
Elementary, the new park will provide recreational activities for subdivisions along
Kingston Rd.
Funding for the park, which could be completed by early 2025, comes from a
$25,000 Treasury grant.