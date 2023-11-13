Knight Street gunshot victim named

A man shot and mortally wounded in east Shreveport Sunday, November 12, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Marvin Carter, 24, of the 100 block of Herndon Street, was with several other individuals in the parking lot of the YMCA in the 3400 block of Knight Street, when he was shot several times just before 5:30 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds at 5:56 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which further inquiries should be directed.

The death marks the 74th homicide in Caddo Parish to date in 2023, and the 69th in Shreveport.

An autopsy was ordered.