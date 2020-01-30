Knights of Columbus donates nearly $7,500 to three area nonprofits

The Bossier Knights of Columbus Council #4873 presented checks to three nonprofit facilities during the Council’s monthly Family Social Jan. 27 at the Texas Street Event Center in Bossier City.

Every year the Knights of Columbus, through its councils, conducts a fund drive to aide those that are intellectually and physically disabled. Although the official moniker is the Mental Disability Fund Drive, it’s more commonly known as the Tootsie Roll Drive. This year marks the 45th year of this important campaign through which the Knights of Columbus seeks a better life for the intellectually disabled.

The Bossier Council #4873 of the Knights of Columbus conducted fund drives on Nov. 1 and 2, 2019 and Jan. 18, 2020. To conduct the fund drive, KoC partnered with local grocery stores. Their community partners are: Brookshire’s in Benton led by Forest Richard; Brookshire’s in Haughton directed by Stuart Jones; Brookshire’s in South Bossier with Mike Cimino at the helm, Super 1 in Bossier City led by Josh Black; and rounding out the lineup is the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Bossier City with Kenny Barrard.

To conduct a drive of this magnitude takes about 40 people expending roughly 160 man-hours. The result for the 2019/2020 drive is $7497.08 which will be divided equally between the three facilities. The recipients are:

Bell Oaks – Hilda House, Springhill

Evergreen Life Services, Haughton

Holy Angels, Shreveport

Bell Oaks – Hilda House in Springhill, provides programmatic leadership necessary in the design and development of services to afford people with developmental disabilities and their families a seamless services system responsive to both individual needs and desires. Their vision is to promote partnerships and relationships to empower people with developmental disabilities to live fully integrated and valued lives.

Evergreen Life Services located in Haughton, is a charitable, nonprofit organization that provides a full range of professional services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in the 1950’s, today they are proud to serve nearly 1,300 individuals with disabilities in 8 states. Their mission is to serve, provide for and champion individuals with disabilities.

Holy Angels located in Shreveport, is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to providing love, support and empowerment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They create opportunities, allowing the highest level of independence possible for those they serve. Their mission is to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities a path to self-fulfillment through education, empowerment, spirituality, independence and work.