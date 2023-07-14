Kolby Moore guilty of football star’s murder

A Shreveport man who shot and killed a standout local high school football player was convicted of the slaying Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Caddo District Court.

It took the 10 woman, two-man jury in District Judge Katherine Dorroh’s court 90 minutes to find Kolby Moore, 23, guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.

Jackson was slain by a hail of gunfire as he drove on Interstate 220 on August 26, 2020. Jackson at the time was a student at Green Oaks High School and was coming from football practice after dropping off several teammates.

Witnesses saw the car used in the shooting speed off to Bossier City and exit onto Benton Road. Police were able to obtain a license plate number from a camera and traced the vehicle to a rental agency, where an employee had a romantic relationship with Moore. Using OnStar, officers tracked the vehicle to the 8200 block of Pines Road, within walking distance of Moore’s grandfather’s house. Officers contacted Moore there, and secured a warrant to search his cell phone, which aided in tying Moore to the shooting on I-220.

When Moore returns to Judge Dorroh’s court for sentencing August 16, 2023, he faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Moore was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Chris Bowman. He was defended by John Fuller and Devin Jones.

The case was docket No. 389143.