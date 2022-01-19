Krewe of Gemini Grand Bal tickets available

The public is invited to the Krewe of Gemini XXXIII Grand Bal and Tableaux on Feb. 12, 2022 at the Shreveport Convention Center.



This elaborate and spectacular event will feature the Gemini XXXIII Royal Court as they make their debut in extravagant costumes aligned with this year’s theme, “NIGHT AT THE MOVIES.”



Every year a new theme and new Royalty are selected by the Captain of the Krewe. The Tableaux is a presentation of the Royalty for the current season. Some Royals wear elaborate feathered collar pieces that weigh as much as 60 pounds and can tower 10 feet above the wearer’s head.



The black-tie affair promises a fun-filled evening of food, open bar and live entertainment with The Grooves, a high-energy variety showcase party band out of Austin, Texas.



Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the Tableaux begins at 8 p.m.



Tickets are $100 each and available online at https://www.kreweofgemini.com/eventdetails/gemini-grand-bal-xxxiii Credit card convenience fee may apply. Tickets online will be available until Feb 9, 2022. No ticket purchases will be available at the door.



For more information about any of these events or joining the Krewe, email Sue Cooksey, Publicist, at sdcclan2@yahoo.com or cell 318 393-9694 or go to www.kreweofgemini.com. LIKE us on Facebook “Krewe of Gemini and Instagram.”



The Krewe of Gemini is the original parading Krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City, La. The KOG is a nonprofit volunteer organization including members from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in Louisiana. The Krewe supports community outreach projects throughout the year such as the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, Operation Santa Claus, Adopt a School Program and hospital visits.