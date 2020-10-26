Krewe of Gemini Halloween Party

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Krewe of Gemini is excited to host a Spooktacular Halloween party at the Bossier City Civic Center Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 7p-11p. Music will be provided by DJ Gil and Silver Star will cater. There will be a costume contest and open bar.

The public is invited. Tickets are 40.00 and may be purchased from Bernie Bitting at 318-422-5910 or at bbitting53@gmail.com.

For more information about this event, email Sheri Underwood, Publicist at sherilee523@gmail.com or Bernie Bitting, Party Chair @ bbitting53@gmail.com

The Krewe of Gemini is the original parading Krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City, La. The KOG is a nonprofit volunteer organization including members from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in Louisiana.