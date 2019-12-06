Krewe of Gemini kick off Mardi Gras season with Twelfth Night party

The Krewe of Gemini with Co-Host Krewe of Centaur will host the Twelfth Night Mardi Gras Party at the Bossier Civic Center off Benton Road in Bossier City on Jan. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

All of the area Mardi Gras Krewes will be present and will introduce their Royalty to the audience and kickoff the Mardi Gras season.

There will be an open bar, an Elvis Impersonator from 7-8 p.m., and the band Hollow Decks (80’s and 90’s music).

This event is open to the public.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and will be sold online at www.kreweofgemini.com/event. Tickets will also be sold at the door.