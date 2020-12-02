Krewe of Gemini response to Parade cancellation

Staff Report

Bossier Press-Tribune

The Bossier-based Krewe of Gemini is canceling any parade activities for the 2021 Mardi Gras season. In a statement released Wednesday, the Krewe said it is saddened, but understands Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ cancelation of parades in the city.

“With a parade, we had hoped to at least provide the community with some form of normalcy and economic influx in the coming months,” the statement read. “We understand and agree that the health and well-being of everyone is of great importance and at the top of everyone’s list.”

The Krewe of Gemini said it was unsure if any other events would be affected at this time, but they were turning their focus to 2022.

“Beads for the 2021 parade should be delivered in the coming weeks. We will simply save these beads and use them for the 2022 parade,” the statement read. “The well-being of the Shreveport / Bossier City citizens and visitors is our top priority right now.”

On Nov. 25, the City of Shreveport announced they would not issue any parade permits during the first quarter of 2020, affecting Mardi Gras, African American History Month, and other potential parades.

“We’re all anxious to see life return to normal, and with news of vaccines on the horizon, there is light at the end of the tunnel. But that light is still months away, and we have to protect lives right now,” said Perkins. “With Shreveport experiencing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it would be unwise and irresponsible to permit large community gatherings, like parades, that lead to considerable viral spread and endanger the lives of area residents.”

The Krewe of Gemini thanked the community for its support throughout its 32-year history.

“While we will miss seeing your smiling faces and hearing you all scream ‘Throw me something, mister’, we ask that you continue to support us, as well as other area Mardi Gras Krewes and businesses during this time,” the statement read. “We will be back next year, bigger and better.”