Krewe of Highland announces Seratones frontwoman as Grand Marshal

Seratones lead singer A.J. Haynes will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Krewe of

Highland Parade.

Haynes is a Black & Filipina queer musical artist, educator, unapologetically Black feminist, and

reproductive freedom advocate. She is the leader of genre-expansive soul power band

Seratones, which has garnered national and international acclaim. A.J. was a member of the

Grammy Recording Academy’s Black Artist Collective–a special advisory group created to

amplify Black voices–and is an active member of the Grammy Recording Academy. Though

born in Yokosuka, Japan, A.J. spent her early childhood in rural Columbia, Louisiana and was

an active community organizer in Shreveport, Louisiana where she met her bandmates. Her

adolescent years were spent weaving between the DIY punk clubs, Blues jams, AME & CME

youth choirs, and experimental art spaces. Here she learned how empathetic learning and

collective song are integral to community survival. She was also a patient advocate at Hope

Medical Group for nearly a decade.

While working on her Master of Arts in Teaching and throughout her creative career, she

continues to work with the Renzi Center for Arts and Education in the historic Highland

neighborhood, providing resources and mentoring students. Touring with her band Seratones

offers unique perspectives on the potential of co-creating community spaces. She has garnered

many accolades for her songwriting, most recently winning second place in the International

Songwriting Competition. Through the diverse richness in her experiences, A.J. embodies how creating art from a place of intersectional vulnerabilities helps to create liberatory futures for us

all.

“We’re proud to have a longtime neighborhood supporter leading our fun, funky, family friendly

parade this year,” said Krewe of Highland Captain Emily Hamann.

The Krewe of Highland parade rolls at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, beginning at Gilbert Drive and

Gregg Avenue. It will continue north on Gilbert Drive, west on Gladestone Boulevard, north on

Creswell Avenue, east on Herndon Avenue, south on Centenary Boulevard, back to Gladstone

heading west and ending at Gilbert Drive and Gladestone Boulevard. This year’s parade is

made up of huge, colorful floats and quirky, homemade floats, as well as numerous marching

groups and bands.

Streets that make up the parade route will be closed at noon on parade day, except Gilbert

Drive, which will close at 7 a.m.