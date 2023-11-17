Kroger hosts grand reopening celebration in Bossier City

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, Kroger held a grand reopening ribbon cutting event for its Kroger Marketplace store on George Dement Boulevard in Bossier City.

The ribbon cutting event included remarks from Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and a check presentation in the amount of $112,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

“We are so excited to be here today to be a part of this grand re-opening celebration. Kroger is a major donor for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and for food banks all across the United States. They truly understand hunger and hunger issues. And, we are so honored that we were selected to be here today as a part of the celebration,” said Martha Marak, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

The check presentation to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana represents Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan.

The Kroger Marketplace store on George Dement Blvd. in Bossier City recently underwent a major renovation to enhance the store’s décor aesthetics, with a new look to complement the wide array of fresh products. Enhancements include: new display and refrigerated cases in the Deli, Dairy, Meat and Seafood sections; updates to Produce, Floral, Bakery and Pharmacy displays and a grocery aisle reset which includes the addition of new natural and healthy food selections.