Kylie Small Advances as Middle School Student of the Year Finalist

Bossier Schools is celebrating news that one of its best and brightest has advanced as Finalist in the
Louisiana Student of the Year annual competition.
Kylie Small is an eighth grader at Haughton Middle School and is one of seven students from around
the state to be selected as Finalist. The Bossier Parish Middle School Student of the Year competed
recently at the regional level, which determined her finalist status at the state level.
Students are selected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills,
character and service to their schools and communities. Small serves as a Red Jacket ambassador
at her school and captain of the cheerleading team, as well as an NCA All-American Cheerleader.
She is also Vice President of Student Council, a district winner in Cross Country, performs in Bossier
Schools’ Talented Theater program and attained perfect scores in math and English language arts on
the LEAP test.
“Kylie is just amazing,” said Haughton Middle School Principal Richard Warren. “Her attitude, her
work ethic and her caring heart for other people is seen daily. We are extremely proud of all of her
accomplishments and look forward to seeing Kylie advance to state.”
Finalists will participate in a virtual ceremony on April 21, at which time state winners will be
announced for each grade level; elementary, middle and high school.