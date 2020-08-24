L.C. Massey





Services to celebrate the life of Mr. L.C. Massey will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Brother Randy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



L.C. was born in Mount Vernon, TX to Leonard and Pearl Massey. He was a member of the National Guard for three years. He loved to fish, hunt and work in his yard. He never turned his back on anyone who needed help. Mr. Massey was a dedicated employee to Shreveport Mack for over 43 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Massey is survived by his wife, Janet Massey; children, Tina and husband Chip, Jennifer and husband Greg, Juanita and husband Mike, Melissa and husband Danny, Barbara Ann, Georgia Nell and husband Bobby, Billy Ray and wife Debbie, Linda Ruth and husband Danny, Lisa and husband John, Lucretia, Martha and Leon; numerous grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, as well as two brothers and two sisters.



Pallbearers will be T.J Carter, Ryan Norman, Kyle Tyler, Joshua Norman, Holly Lindsey and Bryan Tackett. Honorary pallbearers will be Brittany Campiglia, Kimberly Martin and Austin James.

