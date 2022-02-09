La. Air National Guard senior leader retires after 25 years

By Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – Command Chief Master Sgt. Allan C. Floyd, the sixth senior enlisted advisor of the Louisiana Air National Guard (LAANG), retired during an official ceremony at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, Feb. 6.

“Chief Floyd is what we call a battlefield Airman. He’s deployed overseas to all the hot spots and led people there,” said Brig. Gen. Shawn M. Coco, Louisiana National Guard assistant adjutant general – Air. “Thank you for standing up to represent Louisiana and our country here and overseas, and thank you for a great career.”

Floyd enlisted in the LAANG in February 1996 as a joint tactical air command and control specialist. Floyd’s assignments over his 25-year career include serving as an intelligence analyst for the Drug Enforcement Agency New Orleans Field Division and state narcotics agencies. Floyd has also provided assistance to the Office of Defense Cooperation in building partnership capacities between U.S., Lebanese and Pakistan armed forces.

In 2005 he deployed to Iraq to support the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. In 2010 he deployed with the 36th Infantry Division in support of Operation New Dawn and again in 2017 in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel and Resolute Support. During his deployments, he was responsible for the joint planning, integration, and application of air power in support of the Army ground force commander’s scheme of maneuver. Most recently, Floyd was the senior enlisted advisor and African enlisted development planner in U.S. Africa Command’s strategy, plans and policy office.

“You can’t get this far in your career or in life without support, and I’d like to thank my parents, brothers and girlfriend for all the love and understanding they’ve shown throughout my career,” said Floyd. “I’m really glad that in my career, I was able to carry the brand of Louisiana to a national stage and show that we have serious talent in Louisiana and that we develop good leaders on the officer and enlisted sides.”

“I thank the coaches, senior noncommissioned officers and officers I’ve met along the way who taught me, believed in me and helped me see things in myself that I could not see,” said Floyd. “That mentorship showed me how to see the potential in others, and that is what helped me get to this point in my career.”

Floyd holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s degree in Business Administration in Project Management from Grantham University.

His military awards and decorations include: the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Commendation with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal, Air Force Combat Action Medal, National Defense Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and NATO Medal.