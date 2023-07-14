La. Guard command sergeant major inducted into hall of fame

By Spc. Duncan Foote, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis J. Sapp was inducted into the Louisiana National Guard Hall of Fame as the first African American inductee during an official ceremony at the Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville, July 8.

The LANG Hall of Fame was established to honor former Louisiana National Guard service members who distinguished themselves in their military and civilian endeavors. To be eligible for admission to the Hall of Fame, a nominee must have at least five years of credible service in the LANG and have served faithfully and honorably as an officer, warrant officer or enlisted member of the organization.

Sapp retired in 2018 concluding his 39 years of service. His last appointed job was as the senior enlisted advisor to the state command sergeant major on all Army enlisted matters to include training, health, welfare and moral of troops.

During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, the adjutant general of the LANG, presented Sapp with a certificate for his service. Waddell and Sapp unveiled a portrait of Sapp that will join the 20 other Hall of Fame inductees.

“Sgt. Maj. Sapp’s leadership and support helped bolster the personnel, logistics and training readiness,” said Waddell. “He held everyone accountable for their actions and spent a significant amount of time mentoring brigade leaders, Soldiers and troops.”

More than 200 people showed up to show their love and support for Sapp.

Among those in attendance was Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, LANG senior enlisted advisor – Army. “He has a get-it-done attitude,” said Robertson. “He’s an honest leader, loyal to the organization, and if you come to him with a problem, he’ll have a solution.”

When asked how it felt to be inducted, Sapp said it felt like a dream.

“I’m not sure what kind of leadership style I have, but I believe in doing things the right way the first time, and to treat people with respect and the way you want to be treated,” said Sapp. ” My wife played a big role in my career. When anyone doubted me, she believed I’d be ok if I continue to do what’s right.”

Added to Sapp’s official portrait, a small gold dot appears above his head in remembrance of retired Command Sgt. Major Mary Magee, who passed away in November of 2021. “We said we were both going to be in the Hall of Fame,” said Sapp regarding their 24-year friendship and the addition to the portrait.

“She helped me out a lot in my career because she was honest and not afraid to correct me when I was wrong,” said Sapp. “She was a special person in my life, and I know without her in my circle I wouldn’t have made it this far.”

Sapp graduated from Apopka High School in Apopka, Florida. In 1978 he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a wire system installer. Throughout his career, Sapp served in several key leadership positions, including commandant of the Louisiana Youth Challenge Program. He mobilized in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 while assigned to the 199th Brigade Support Battalion.

In 2009, Sapp was promoted to the rank of command sergeant major. He then served as the brigade command sergeant major for the 139th Regional Support Group and as the brigade command sergeant major for the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He also served as the senior enlisted advisor for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

Sapp and his wife, Vanessa, reside in Pineville and have five children, fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.