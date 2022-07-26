La. Guard request for base renaming recommendations nears the end

By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard created a committee to rename its primary training center in Pineville, La., and asks the citizens of Louisiana to participate by providing recommendations for potential names for the committee to review.

The committee, made up of military, local and state officials, will review any potential names and make recommendations to the Adjutant General.

Any new name considered should reflect the values of the Louisiana National Guard, the state of Louisiana and the United States of America. Nominations began on May 1, 2022 and will end on July 31, 2022.

We encourage all interested citizens to continue to submit their recommendations using the link below or by mailing recommendation letters to: Camp Beauregard Headquarters, Bldg. 1451, 15th Street, Camp Beauregard, Pineville, La. 71360.

Camp Beauregard Renaming Webpage: https://geauxguard.la.gov/suggest-a-new-name-for-camp-beauregard/