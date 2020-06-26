La. Guard to perform flyovers across state, hospitals

The Louisiana Army National Guard’s State Aviation Command is set to conduct a flyover of Slidell, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe area hospitals to honor first responders and healthcare professionals who have been working the frontlines of the COVID-19 response, July 1.

The aviators are set to send four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to fly over the hospitals in each region. They are scheduled to be in the Slidell and Alexandria areas at approximately 11 a.m., the Hammond area at approximately 11:10 a.m., the Lafayette and Monroe areas at approximately noon, the Lake Charles area at approximately 1:40 p.m. and the Shreveport area at 2:30 p.m.

The helicopters are scheduled to pass over Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, St. Tammany Parish Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe and Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.