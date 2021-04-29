La. Guard’s 2021 ‘Best Warriors’ compete for honors

By Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s top 14 Soldiers from across the state were challenged to excel during the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, March 10-14.

The winners, Sgt. John K. Davis, a Gonzales resident and member of the 62nd Civil Support Team, and Spc. Evan C. Chapman, a Natchitoches resident and member of the 156th Army Band, will now represent Louisiana in the regional competition next week at Camp Swift, Texas, May 3-8.

“Each year the Louisiana National Guard hosts a state competition to determine the overall winners,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, the Louisiana Army National Guard senior enlisted advisor. “The events are designed to push our competitors to their physical, mental and psychological limits. These Soldiers displayed dedication and teamwork; so, congratulations to all competitors and especially the two winners.”

“This competition challenged me to push myself beyond what my mind and body said I could do,” said Davis, noncommissioned officer of the year. “It challenged me to not give up when I was hurting or when I felt like I couldn’t go on.

Louisiana’s local competition included several events: an Army Physical Fitness Test, a pistol range, a confidence course, weapons qualification, a written test with essay, an Army warrior training course, both a day and night land-navigation course and, finally, a twelve-mile road march.

“This experience is challenging is so many different ways,” said Chapman, soldier of the year. “Being a member of the band, we don’t get to do a lot of these types of things. I will always treasure this experience and, hopefully, this will help me further my career.”

Winners of the regional BWC will move on to the national competition later this year.