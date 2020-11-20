La. Guard’s 256th Infantry deploys to Middle East

Soldiers with 2-108th Calvary Squadron, 256tt Infantry Combat Team, participate in a deployment ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Shreveport, La., Nov. 17, 2020 before heading to Fort Bliss to begin their near year-long deployment to the Middle East.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie)

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held ceremonies and farewell events throughout the state from Nov. 10-18, before departing Louisiana.

With units located throughout the state, approximately 2,000 guardsmen will deploy to the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations. Including premobilization training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, the guardsmen will be away from home for nearly one year.

This is the 256th’s third overseas deployment since 9/11.