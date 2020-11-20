La. Guard’s 256th Infantry deploys to Middle East

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held ceremonies and farewell events throughout the state from Nov. 10-18, before departing Louisiana.

With units located throughout the state, approximately 2,000 guardsmen will deploy to the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) operations. Including premobilization training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, the guardsmen will be away from home for nearly one year.

This is the 256th’s third overseas deployment since 9/11.