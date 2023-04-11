LA KEY ACADEMY TO HOST EVENT AT FORMER ARTHUR CIRCLE

“POP” by the NEW Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus for popsicles,

popcorn, and more following the ground-breaking ceremony at the former Arthur Circle

Elementary on Wednesday, April 26. Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus will open in Fall

2023 and is a tuition-free public charter school serving children with dyslexia.



The public is invited to attend the ground-breaking and celebration event. The ground-breaking

ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by a celebration with activities for children and

families, including free popsicles and popcorn, inflatables, and more. Food trucks will be on-site

with food available for purchase from 4 PM until 7 PM, and attendees are invited to picnic on

the lawn behind the school. Louisiana Key Academy school leaders will be available in the

library with more information for interested teachers or students. In the event of rain, activities

will be moved to the auditorium and cafeteria.



Louisiana Key Academy (LKA) is a tuition-free public charter school founded in 2013. LKA offers

an innovative and effective evidenced-based curriculum within a full-day program for children

with dyslexia. The Caddo campus will open in Fall 2023, serving grades 1 – 4, and scale to

accommodate K – 8 over the next few years. Though located in Shreveport, students of all

districts and surrounding parishes are eligible to attend if accepted.



If you would like to learn more about Louisiana Key Academy Caddo or if your student is

struggling with reading and you want to see if LKA would be a good fit for your student, please

visit www.LKAschools.com/caddo or contact Principal Pamela Barker

at pamela.barker@lakeyacademy.com or (318)-752-6257.



LKA is a 501c3 run by a volunteer board of directors in Baton Rouge, with campuses across

Louisiana. LKA Caddo is seeking donations to complete the conversion of the campus.



Donations made to the LKA Caddo will be used locally. If you are interested in donating, please

visit www.giveforgoodnla.org/organization/Louisiana-Key-Academy.