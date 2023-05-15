LA KEY ACADEMY TO HOST OPEN HOUSES AND FREE DYSLEXIA SCREENINGS

Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus will hold free dyslexia

screenings at their upcoming open houses. Open houses will be held at the new

Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus at 261 Arthur Ave in Shreveport’s Broadmoor

Neighborhood. School leaders will be on-site with more information for prospective

students, parents, and teachers.



Open House Schedule:



Wednesday, May 17, Noon–5 PM

Thursday, May 18, 12 PM–1 PM (Virtual Information Session, see website for details)

Wednesday, May 24, Noon–5 PM | Food Trucks On-Site 5 PM–7 PM

Wednesday, June 14, Noon–5 PM | Food Trucks On-Site 5 PM–7 PM

Wednesday, June 27, Noon–5 PM



Free dyslexia screenings will be available for students entering K–4th Grade for the

2023–2024 school year. Children with dyslexia may have difficulty with spelling but

show great imagination. They can be described as slow readers but fast thinkers. If your

child is struggling with reading, please attend an open house or contact the LKA Caddo

Principal, Pamela Barker, to see if Louisiana Key Academy would be a good fit for your

child.



Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus will open in Fall 2023 and is a tuition-free

public charter school serving children with dyslexia. LKA offers an innovative and

effective evidenced-based curriculum within a full-day program for children with

dyslexia. The Caddo campus will open in Fall 2023, serving grades K–4, and scale to

accommodate K–8 over the next few years. Though located in Shreveport, students of

all districts and surrounding parishes are eligible to attend if accepted.



“We look forward to opening our doors to prospective families to experience our unique

curriculum and approach firsthand,” said Laura Cassidy, Co-Founder and Board Chair.



“Our specialized approach to teaching children with dyslexia is what sets us apart from

the rest.”



If you would like to learn more about Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus, please

visit www.LKAschools.com/caddo or contact Principal Pamela Barker at

pamela.barker@lakeyacademy.com or (318)-752-6257. Contact name: Pamela Barker

Phone: (318) 518-9247 E-mail: pamela.barker@lakeyacademy.com

LKA is a 501c3 run by a volunteer board of directors in Baton Rouge, with campuses

across Louisiana. LKA Caddo is seeking donations to complete the conversion of the

campus. Donations made to LKA Caddo will be used locally. If you are interested in

donating, please visit https://www.lkaschools.com/support-lka/donate.