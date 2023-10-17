LA/MS Unite to Return Missing Money to Citizens Along State Borders

The Louisiana Department of Treasury and the Mississippi Department of Treasury are joining forces to assist citizens in reclaiming their unclaimed property. In an effort to broaden outreach and facilitate the return of missing money, the two state Treasury Departments will collaborate for two days of outreach events – one in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.

Unclaimed property encompasses a wide range of assets, including forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits, insurance claim payments, unpaid wages, oil royalties, stock accounts, dividends, and credit balances among others. Many individuals and businesses may be unaware that they are entitled to these unclaimed assets, and this joint effort aims to reconnect citizens with their rightful funds.

Event Details:

Date: October 19th (Louisiana) and October 20th (Mississippi)

Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM on both days

Locations:

Slidell Municipal Auditorium, Louisiana

Bay St. Louis Community Center, Mississippi

During these events, citizens are encouraged to visit the designated venues with valid identification and any related paperwork. To streamline the process and assist with complicated claims, the Louisiana Treasury will have a dedicated Unclaimed Property attorney present.

The collaboration aims to raise awareness about unclaimed property that may occur for people who have lived and worked between the states of Louisiana and Mississippi and make it easier to claim funds from both states at the same time.

For more information regarding unclaimed funds in Louisiana go to LaCashClaim.org, and in Mississippi to Treasury.MS.gov