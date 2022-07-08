La. National Guard adjutant general earns title of national security fellow

By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, recently completed the National Security Management Course at the Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs at Syracuse University, June 10.

According to the school’s website, “The National Security Management course develops senior executives of the military, government, and industry organizations to perform confidently in roles for which in-depth knowledge of national security affairs is essential.”

The course includes a mixture of keynote addresses, case studies, lectures, and practical exercises addressing key issues in national security such as global trends, grand strategy, programs and budgets, institutions, technology and regional studies.

Graduates of the National Strategic Management Course at Syracuse expect to join a distinguished group of more than 2,000 alumni who contribute to the network of United States leaders in national security affairs.

Waddell achieved the title of National Security Fellow for successful completion of this course which affirms he possesses the characteristics of distinguished leadership, exceptional management skills, professional dedication, and a commitment to service and positive change.

In addition to this achievement, Maj. Gen. Waddell holds a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College and a Master’s in Homeland Security from Northwestern State University.