La. National Guard continues winter storm response efforts

By Sgt. 1st Class Denis B. Ricou, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

At the direction of the governor, the Louisiana National Guard has more than 1,200 Guardsmen supporting current and future operations following the winter storm last week, to include but not limited to: logistical support and water distribution, road and bridge clearance, and generator support.

Since the beginning of this response, the LANG has been providing support to civil authorities as needed to safeguard the population, save lives and protect critical infrastructure.

To date, they have distributed over 1.2 million 1-liter bottles of water to citizens in affected parishes, as well as 414,400 gallons of bulk water to area hospitals and other medical centers.

The LANG has provided 13 generators to six parishes to assist with water systems in specific locations.

Using four Engineer Assessment Teams and four Engineer Work Teams, the LANG assessed 137 miles of road while clearing 111 miles of snow and debris in order to clear roads in three parishes.

The LANG also provided seven wreckers to assist the Louisiana State Police and DOTD in clearing Interstate 20, moving 260 disabled commercial vehicles in total.