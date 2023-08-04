La. National Guard Patriot Scholarship goes into effect

By Staff Sgt. David Kirtland, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office



New Orleans, LA – House Bill 485, sponsored by Rep. Ken Brass, which created the Louisiana National Guard Patriot Scholarship Program, was signed into law by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on June 9 and went into effect on August 1. The Louisiana National Guard Patriot Scholarship Program, which is used in conjunction with the Louisiana State Tuition Exemption Program, will cover the cost of rising mandatory fees of Louisiana public postsecondary education institutions. “It’s historical. It has never been done in Louisiana National Guard history. This bill essentially gives our Louisiana Guardsmen and women the ability to graduate from any state funded undergraduate program debt free,” said Leonard Acker, Louisiana National Guard Deputy Education Services Officer.



All Louisiana Army and Air National Guard service members are eligible for the Patriot Scholarship. To enroll in the program, LANG service members must be a member of good standing with the LANG, eligible for STEP and have not used the Patriot Scholarship for more than 12 semesters or 16 quarters.



“Essentially, the Patriot Scholarship works in conjunction with STEP which allows Louisiana Guardsmen and women to get an education tuition free. Additionally, it pays for the expensive mandatory fees associated with post-secondary education,” said Acker. The average undergraduate tuition and fees are $8,560 for in-state students and $16,008 for out-of-state students. The 2022-2023 undergraduate tuition and fees of colleges in Louisiana have increased by 1.25% compared to the previous year.

“Adding this education accessibility will give service members access to skills and education that will absolutely enhance their career competency in their military service, but more importantly, their civilian careers,” said Acker.



To use this benefit, the process is similar to STEP. All participating schools will have a list of service members eligible for STEP and the Patriot Scholarship. Service members who are not on the list, can contact the LANG Education Services Office who will assist with proving their eligibility to their desired school.



More information regarding the Louisiana National Guard Patriot Scholarship Program can be found at: https://geauxguard.la.gov/patriot-scholarship/.



