La. National Guard redesignates main training area as Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville

By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE – The Louisiana National Guard will redesignate Camp Beauregard, its main training installation, as the Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville later this year, April 17.

In March 2023, the LANG stated that six names were provided to the adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, for his consideration after the Camp Beauregard redesignation committee finalized their selections.

After careful consideration, Maj. Gen. Waddell selected the name with the top number of votes from the committee: Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville as it reflected the values of the LANG, the state of Louisiana and the United States of America.

Maj. Gen. Waddell stated, “The Louisiana National Guard is a diverse and inclusive organization that values, appreciates, and respects its service members, civilian employees, and family members. This name reflects our values and was chosen not only by me but our diverse committee and the citizens who offered suggestions. The organization and local community are key components of the name and serve as the foundation for why this name was chosen.”

This name is easily recognized and identified as not only a National Guard installation but its location in Pineville, La. While the name of the installation is changing, the mission does not. The installation will remain committed to support all training of the LANG and Department of Defense customers in support of military and emergency operations, both federal and state. It will also continue to provide quality training and training support resources and facilities for pre-mobilization and post-mobilization needs.

The Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville’s steadfast mission is nested with the LANG’s overall mission which is to provide trained and ready Soldiers, Airmen and units to support national military objectives and protect and defend state and national interests. The LANG additionally focuses on initiatives to enhance community relationships and provide mutually beneficial support all while embracing differences, similarities and strengths to pursue the common goals of excellence.

Nominations were accepted online from May 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022 with additional nominations sent via mail and offered in-person at the September 8, 2022 Town Hall meeting held at the Post Theater on Camp Beauregard.

Additionally, a committee made up of up to 14 state, local and military service members convened four times between October 2022 and March 2023 to vote on the 234 original names submitted via online survey, mail-ins, and in-person offerings.

The Louisiana National Guard is an apolitical organization. The redesignation will serve to unify the members of the LANG as it moves forward in its commitment to serve Louisiana and the United States.

Maj. Gen. Waddell further pointed out, “On a service member’s right sleeve is an American flag with the stars pointing forward representing forward movement. A name is a simple, yet powerful thing, and the names of Louisiana National Guard installations must reflect current values in a chance to shape the future.”

Redesignating Camp Beauregard offered the opportunity to find a name that current citizens had the chance to contribute to while embracing current Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana, and United States values.

A ceremony unveiling the name of the redesignated training installation will be at a date to be determined in the fall of 2023.