La. National Guard’s Cavalry welcomes new commander

By Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

ERBIL AIR BASE, Iraq – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 2nd Squadron,

108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team welcomed Lt. Col.

Michael Poche as their new commander during an official change of command

ceremony in Iraq, May 23.

Poche assumed command from Lt. Col. Stephen Luebbert, who has served as

commander since November 2019. Luebbert has been selected to attend the

United States Army War College Fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of

Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

During his time as squadron commander, Luebbert led the squadron through

mobilization training, COVID-19 response, six named hurricanes and two

annual training periods.

“Our success is due to the leaders and Troopers of the 2-108th Cavalry and a

shared sense of purpose,” said Luebbert. “Since my first days here, I have

witnessed the comradery of extraordinary young men and women. The Troopers,

who comprise this squadron, are simply the best I have ever worked with.

Every day they display grit, talent, compassion, courage and commitment to

one another in ways rarely encountered in one’s career.”

While deployed, Luebbert served as the Deputy Base Defense Commander for

Erbil Air Base where the squadron’s missions ranged from convoy escorts to

aerial defense operations.

Luebbert received his commission through the LANG’s OCS Program in 2000. He

holds a Master’s of Science in National Security and Conflict Resolution

from the American Military University and works for the LANG full time.

Before becoming squadron commander, Luebbert served as the squadron

executive officer for two years where he led squadron operations for

multiple brigade exercises to include rotations at eXportable Combat

Training Capability (XCTC) at Camp Shelby, Mississippi and the Joint

Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana and numerous all hazard

responses.

Some of Luebberts’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service

Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal with “C” device and

eight oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with five oak leaf clusters,

Air Assault and Combat Action Badge.

“My service to the Army began in this very unit 26 years ago when I enlisted

as a young tank crewman in what was then the 1-156th Armor Battalion,” said

Luebbert. “Over the years that battalion and later this squadron played a

remarkable role in my life. It taught me how to follow, encouraged me to

lead, helped me through school, cared for my family and ensured someone was

always looking out for me.”

“Thank you Brig. Gen. Waddell and Col. Desormeaux for this opportunity to

serve Louisiana as the commander of this squadron. Commanding this squadron

was an incredible gift,” Luebbert continued. “Mike, congratulations. It’s

not often in this business that we are fortunate enough to turn over command

to a great friend, a Geronimo alum and an exceptional leader. After four

deployments and two decades of service and sacrifice you most certainly

earned this opportunity.”

Col. Scott Desormeaux, the brigade commander of the 256th IBCT, stood before

the Troopers and gave praise to both Poche and Luebbert for being great

examples of what it means to be a leader and wished them well on their new

endeavors.

“I’ll be honest I didn’t really know Stephen before I came into command, but

one of the best recommendations Maj. Gen. Curtis ever made was when he said

‘that guy needs to be the commander of your cavalry squadron’,” said

Desormeaux. “I hope that you walk away knowing that your time here had an

impact. I can’t thank you and your family enough. The war college fellowship

is a great opportunity and experience to go and broaden your skills so that

when you come back you’re even more valuable to the great organization that

is the Louisiana National Guard.”

“Mike, you’ve definitely held every position you need to be successful. I’ve

had the opportunity to work closely with you over the past year and half as

the brigade operations officer, and when we would talk about how we needed

things to unfold it was always Soldier centric,” continued Desormeaux. “If

you take that same attitude into command, which I know you will then those

great things that have been accomplished here by the 2-108th will just

continue. I look forward to where this squadron’s going to be at over the

next year or two.”

Poche received his commission through the University of Louisiana at Monroe

ROTC program in 2004. He holds a Master’s of Science in Legislative Affairs

from George Washington University and works for the LANG full time.

Before assuming command of 2-108th, he was the Operations Officer for the

256 IBCT. Poche has three previous combat deployments and has supported

multiple natural disasters to include COVID-19 and Hurricanes Laura and

Delta 2020 before deploying in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“The Troopers of the 2-108th Cavalry Squadron continue to serve admirably

and uphold the finest traditions of the Cavalry and the Louisiana National

Guard,” said Poche. “Whether conducting operations in Syria and Iraq,

supporting law enforcement on the Southwest Border, or responding to

All-Hazards events back home, the Troopers of the Squadron continue to

impress, and I consider it the highest honor to be a part of that history.”

Some of Poche’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star with two oak

leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and

Combat Action Badge.

“We are more than just a National Guard organization. We are a family that

knows each other outside of the uniform. We have shared experiences that go

beyond an assignment,” said Desormeaux.

Headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, the 2-108th consists of Headquarters

and Headquarters Troop in Shreveport, A Troop in Natchitoches, B Troop in

Shreveport, C Troop in Coushatta, and D Company of the 199th Brigade Support

Battalion in Shreveport.

In 2004, A Troop, 2-108th was activated for Operation Iraqi Freedom. In

2008, the Squadron was activated in response to Hurricanes Gustav and Ike,

and trained with the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force on Kyushu. In 2010,

the Squadron mobilized in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation

New Dawn. In 2016, the Squadron was activated in response to the major

floods throughout the state of Louisiana. In 2020, the Squadron was

activated in response to COVID-19 and Hurricanes Laura and Delta.