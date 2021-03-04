LA School Boards Association’s Annual Convention to Focus on New Paths to Success

Baton Rouge, LA – The Louisiana School Boards Association will host its 83rd annual convention March 7th-9th at the Shreveport Convention Center. The Association’s annual meeting is the most relevant gathering of elected school board members and public education stakeholders in the state. While remaining safe and socially distant, attendees will have the opportunity to collaborate with industry partners and stakeholders and learn strategies and best practices to become even more effective leaders and communicate the true value of public schools to our communities.

This convention will not only reinforce strategies related to board governance, conflict resolution, and effective communication, but it will also introduce ideas, conversations, and solutions that are essential to Navigating New Paths to Success! The events of 2020 were, no doubt, challenging for everyone. This is an opportunity to build on the new information available and lessons learned throughout the last year. “As we learned throughout 2020, in order to navigate this new normal, we must be innovative, maximize the resources available to us, and be proactive in acquiring and utilizing new technology to keep public education moving forward in Louisiana,” said LSBA Executive Director Dr. Janet Pope.

Mickey Smith, Jr., keynote speaker for this year’s convention, will address attendees Monday morning regarding “Navigating New Paths through Arts and Education.” Mr. Smith is the 2020 recipient of the Grammy Music Educator Award and band director for Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur, Louisiana in Calcasieu Parish. “I connect with my students through music. That’s what it’s really all about,” commented Smith. “By connecting with each other, we have the perfect opportunity to build something better for everyone. I often tell them life is better when we band together.”

Additional convention highlights include a presentation by Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley about educating through a pandemic and beyond and other sessions focusing on ethics, higher education partnerships, and the importance of asking the right questions for student success.