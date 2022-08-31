LA Treasury unclaimed money webinar for businesses has 640+ registered, and there’s still time to join

The Louisiana Department of Treasury will host a free online seminar to assist businesses with unclaimed money law compliance and reporting requirements. The 2022 Unclaimed Property Holder Webinar will take place online on September 1 from 10-11:30 AM CST. To date, there are more than 640 registered, and there is still time to sign up to attend.

“We want Louisiana’s businesses to know how to get unclaimed holdings to our Unclaimed Property division so our staff can do what they do best – get money to its rightful owners!” said State Treasurer John M. Schroder.

He added that all businesses operating in state are required by law to report unclaimed property, however most businesses may not realize this fact.

“We want to get the word out and educate the business community on its responsibilities regarding abandoned accounts,” Schroder said.

Any companies paying wages, holding accounts for Louisiana residents, making payments to vendors, issuing refunds, etc. are urged to participate. Free registration can be found at https://louisiana.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/.

Presentations for compliance personnel will feature Louisianas unclaimed property professionals partnering with nationally recognized unclaimed property specialists to provide the most current information and instruction on responsibilities and compliance. The webinar topics include reporting demonstrations, alternative reporting options, and best practices in general ledger reporting.

For additional information, call 1-888-925-4127 or go to latreasury.com and click Unclaimed Property.