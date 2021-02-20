LADOTD and Louisiana State Police urge motorists to be aware of potential for black ice

Department of Transportation and Development, along with the Louisiana State Police, urges motorists to use caution while traveling on roadways as another deep freeze will impact the northern region of the state. Areas of the roadway that were recently plowed for snow and ice could refreeze into black ice as the temperatures drop below freezing.



Drivers in the state are more accustomed to white ice as opposed to black ice, which is a thin, transparent layer of ice accumulation that can be visually hard to detect on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps and in shady spots. This is especially dangerous in areas such as the interstates where the speed limit is often higher because it blends in with the pavement, making it nearly impossible to see.



If you do experience black ice, motorists should:

• Remain calm and avoid overreacting.

• Allow your vehicle to pass over the ice without applying brakes.

• Keep your steering wheel straight. Turing the wheel increases the chances of sliding and losing control of the vehicle.

• If you enter a skid, take your foot off the accelerator and gently turn your steering wheel in the direction of the skid



While traveling, be aware of patches of roadway that look like water, as these wet spots could likely be black ice.



Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at www.511la.org. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov and the DOTD Facebook Page.