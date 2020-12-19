LADOTD announces Coleman Street closure for next week

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, December 28, 2020, a portion of Coleman Street in Bossier City will be closed to thru traffic in order to begin an improvement project for the roadway.



This closure – considered to be the first phase of the project – will begin at the Coleman Street dead-end near Traffic Street and extend to Bearkat Drive.



The $2 million project will provide clearing and grubbing, drainage structure installation (curb and gutter), repairs to the roadway base, asphalt milling and overlay, and new sidewalks.



The Phase 1 closure is anticipated to last approximately three (3) months, though utility relocation will need to be completed prior to construction beginning. Phase 1 includes removing and replacing the subgrade, roadway pavement, and drainage structures.



The entire project stretches from the end of Coleman Street near Traffic Street to Hamilton Road.



Coleman Street is owned and maintained by the City of Bossier.



Alternate Route: Traffic will be detoured to Mansfield Street, Barksdale Boulevard, and Arcadia Street.



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety Reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

