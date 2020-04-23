LADOTD announces intermittent lane closures for I-20 westbound in Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, April 27, 2020, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-20 westbound between Industrial Drive and Airline Drive in Bossier City.



These lane closures are scheduled to take place from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and are necessary to allow crews to perform maintenance work to the travel lanes and shoulder of the interstate.



This work is anticipated to last one (1) week.



Alternate route: N/A



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.