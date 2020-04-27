LADOTD announces upcoming lane closures for Texas Street Bridge



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that various lane closures are scheduled for the US 80 (Texas Street) Bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes. These lane closures are related to an ongoing project to rehabilitate the bridge.



The lane closures are as follows:



Tuesday, April 28th – Thursday, April 30th: inside eastbound & westbound lanes from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, May 1st: outside westbound lane from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To read more about the project, click here.



Alternate route: N/A



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

