LADOTD: LANE CLOSURE: LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) Bridge over Red River, Bossier Parish



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, one westbound lane of the LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale) Bridge over the Red River in Bossier Parish will be closed.



This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and is necessary to allow for routine bridge inspection.



This bridge is located approximately 0.5 miles west of US 71 (Barksdale Blvd).



Alternate route: The lane closure will allow vehicles 12 feet wide or smaller to pass through the bridge inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using US 71 to LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Bridge).



Restrictions/Permits: Width restriction in place. Use appropriate detour if applicable.



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



