LADOTD prepared for possible wintry weather

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development staff is preparing to respond in the event of adverse weather. Forecasts call for freezing temperatures with the possibility of wintry precipitation in the northern portion of the state this weekend.



DOTD will have crews out scouting the roadways and bridges and will be prepared to respond, if necessary.



Supply inventories and equipment have been checked, and crews will be available to monitor bridges and elevated sections of roadways when safe to do so in order to perform emergency winter weather operations as necessary. In addition, DOTD will continue to closely monitor upcoming weather situations.



DOTD is prepared to close bridges and elevated sections of roadway that are deemed unsafe when resources and worker safety allows. Motorists are advised to be aware that some bridges and roadways may become unsafe for travel before a closure notice is issued.



Drivers should not be on the roadway during hazardous driving conditions.



For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources:



511 Traveler Information: Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org. This website is updated in real time with changing road conditions.

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

Social Media: Find DOTD on social media for updates and information. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DOTD urges motorists to stay off the roads during hazardous driving conditions. DOTD will do everything it can to keep Louisiana’s highways and interstate system open in the event of freezing rain, sleet or snow and will prioritize the maintenance and opening of routes based on traffic volumes.



During winter weather conditions, motorists should adhere to the following driving safety tips:



Drive slowly and carefully.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Avoid using cruise control.

Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.



Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and other emergency responders and their equipment

Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason

Also, beware of black ice – a thin, transparent layer of ice accumulation that can be visually hard to detect on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps and in shady spots. As always, DOTD reminds motorists to buckle up and refrain from distracted driving or driving under the influence.