LADOTD recognizes 30th anniversary of the ADA

Baton Rouge, LA – On July 26, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law by former President George H. Bush to ensure the civil rights of citizens with disabilities. This year marks the 30th anniversary of this historic legislative passing which has played a fundamental role in many federal, state and local level organizations.



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is committed to providing safe and accessible facilities and services to all citizens. Consistent with ADA regulations, DOTD works to ensure that there is no discrimination against individuals on the basis of disability in its programs, services and infrastructure projects. In 2019, this Department let 24 projects that included improvements from the ADA Transition Plan, as well as improved 2,383 deficiencies while working on new projects which included signage, sidewalks, and accessible pedestrian signals. Additionally, over 800 curb ramps were included in let projects statewide.



DOTD has also committed to inclusivity through employment. In 2018, Governor John Bel Edwards signed an Executive Order that created an initiative, the State As Model Employer (SAME), with the goal of enhancing diversity throughout state agencies. Last year, DOTD was one of 22 public workforce agencies that employed persons with disabilities. DOTD also partnered with a program through the Baton Rouge Community College to provide internships for individuals with disabilities.



More information on DOTD’s ADA Program can be found here:

http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Inside_LaDOTD/Divisions/Administration/Compliance/Pages/ADA_Prog.aspx